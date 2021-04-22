Home / Pregame / Caps at Isles pregame: Neck and neck at Nassau

Caps at Isles pregame: Neck and neck at Nassau

By Elyse Bailey

April 22, 2021 4:23 pm

Not too long ago I was asking people, “Does this NHL season feel super long?” But now, I can’t believe we’re down to the final ten games of the regular season.

The Capitals are in New York to kick off a three-game extravaganza against the New York Islanders. Both teams are 29-13-4, so expect this series to be pretty intense. The Caps have a bit more of an edge in other areas like power play and shot-attempt percentage, but who the heck knows what kind of Caps team will show up tonight. I won’t “jinx” anything; I did that last time.

Puck drop is at 7 PM and Peter will have your recap.

Record 29-13-4 29-13-4
Shot Attempt % 49.4% 50.2%
PDO 101.7 102.1
Power Play 17.5% 27.6%
Penalty Kill 82.5% 83.5%

Projected Lines

As always, thanks to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for morning skate lines. Michael Raffl is making his Caps debut, Justin Schultz has a lower body injury and is listed as “day-to-day”, and Ilya Samsonov will be in net:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen

Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 4/22 4/24 4/27
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Whoops

Ah, hockey. The most majestic and graceful of all the sports.

Storylines

Super League

I can’t stop reading about the Super League. First, love that it was named SUPER League. Second, love how fast it was taken down and it was a real pleasure to watch it all happen in real time. The New York Times has a great breakdown of the situation, if you’ve been looking for one.

