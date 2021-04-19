Scheduled loss: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals could not get the job done in the second half of a back-to-back with travel against the Boston Bruins. A midgame surge wasn’t enough as the Bs downed the Caps 6-3.

The Caps outshot the Bruins 33 to 28 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 36 to 27.

I don’t really think the Caps were “bad” in this game. They were just the team playing on no rest after flying to Boston…after playing a noon game the day before…to then play another noon game…which had to be weird for the players and is something that I think the NHL should probably look to avoid scheduling. The Caps actually had the better chances at five-on-five in this game if you follow the math, but they could not buy a save and could not finish the majority of those chances.

You’re gonna want a save from Vitek Vanecek on about two or three of those goals against. The Bruins were getting those saves from Tuuka Rask all game long and the Caps were seeing similar chances end up in the back of their net. Vanecek would get burnt for five goals on 27 shots. I’ve been in the “ Ilya Samsonov should get a string of starts” club for a good bit now and if he’s healthy I think they really need to get on that.

Oshie now ranks tied for second in the NHL in power play goals (Kyle Connor, Leon Draisaitl, Steven Stamkos: 10). https://t.co/9rA4ktLj8E — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 18, 2021

I think the Garnet Hathaway five-minute major and game misconduct was the wrong call. I think that hit is totally avoidable and he surely deserved a two-minute boarding penalty, but I also think the refs used the unfortunate end result as justification instead of just watching the actual play. The Tom Wilson thing shouldn’t even be discussed so I’m not gonna humor it. Boston media though…woof.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Headline photo: KP8 Design