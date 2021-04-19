Scheduled loss: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals could not get the job done in the second half of a back-to-back with travel against the Boston Bruins. A midgame surge wasn’t enough as the Bs downed the Caps 6-3.
The Caps outshot the Bruins 33 to 28 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 36 to 27.
Oshie now ranks tied for second in the NHL in power play goals (Kyle Connor, Leon Draisaitl, Steven Stamkos: 10). https://t.co/9rA4ktLj8E
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 18, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins
Headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On