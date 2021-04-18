A mess: Bruins beat Caps 6-3

Way too much happened in Sunday afternoon’s game between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins. These two teams, who would play each other if the playoffs began today, played with a postseason level of intensity. But there was one big difference, which we’ll discuss at the end of this recap.
The Caps struggled early, with Patrice Bergeron opening up scoring while the Bruins were shorthanded. David Krecji made it 2-0 and the Caps had trouble getting out of there zone. Shortly before the first intermission, TJ Oshie finished off a sequence he started and Nick Backstrom helped with to make it 2-1 after twenty minutes.
The Caps scored twice on a four-minute power play in the second period — one from TJ Oshie and one from Anthony Mantha. The Bruins responded with three more goals that period: Marchand, Krecji, and Bergeron, to make it 5-3 after two periods.
Brod Morchond got an empty-netter in the third.
Caps lose.
It was a(n awful) national broadcast so no Joe B.
Okay, so this was a scheduled loss. The unrested Caps played the rested Bruins on the road. That’s the excuse.
But then again, whatever’s happening in front of them, Washington’s goalies need to start saving north of 80 percent eventually. The Caps are not getting the saves they need.
And by that same coin, the Caps of April 2021 are having the same trouble with opponent odd-man breaks that the 2020 team had in the bubble, back when they had a different coach and different roster.
Put iffy goaltending and defensive breakdowns together, and you won’t always be able to outscore the deficit. I suppose that’s what we saw today.
