Report: Garnet Hathaway and Tom Wilson will not face supplemental discipline from DoPS after Bruins game

Garnet Hathaway was ejected for boarding Jarred Tinordi and Tom Wilson was involved in a controversial play with Sean Kuraly in the third period of Washington’s 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Monday, the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that neither player will face any supplemental discipline from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

FWIW: No supplemental discipline is coming from the Capitals-Bruins game yesterday. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 19, 2021

Hathaway was tossed from the game after hitting Tinordi from behind and into the end boards. The Bruins defenseman was bloodied badly on the play. Afterward, head coach Bruce Cassidy said the rearguard had “facial injuries.”

“Looked to me he was lining him up for a hit,” Laviolette said. “Player was at the goal line and turned around at the last second. I don’t think he finished with a ton of force… but it goes to review and it’s five minutes.”

Meanwhile, Kuraly tripped and had some incidental contact with Wilson as he fell to the ice. Kuraly briefly left the game before returning.

“I’m not even going to talk about it,” Wilson said after the game. “It’s a nothing play.”

Since Wilson was suspended seven games for “the totality of circumstances” in what officials on the ice deemed a legal hit on Brandon Carlo earlier in the season, you can never be too sure where DoPS’s thinking is with him.

Wilson has been suspended five times in his career while Hathaway has been suspended once.