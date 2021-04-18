Garnet Hathaway ejected for boarding and bloodying Jarred Tinordi

Garnet Hathaway hit the showers early in the Capitals’ 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Sunday and context might have been key here.

The Capitals’ fourth-line winger hit Jarred Tinordi in the back of the numbers, sending the Bruins defenseman onto his knees and headfirst into the boards. After a several-minute review, officials decided to give Hathaway a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

But the play wasn’t without its own controversy.

Tinordi was bloodied badly on the play, forcing him off the ice. The hit also came minutes after Tinordi challenged Tom Wilson to a fight.

When officials announced their decision, Hathaway flashed a quizzical look at the Capitals bench before leaving the ice. Tinordi appeared to pivot and turn at the last second as Hathaway was about to deliver his hit.

“The Hathaway one, it’s from behind,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said to NESN. “It’s tough on Jarred, you know? He comes out with some facial injuries. Hopefully, he’s not concussed. At the end of the day, that’s boarding. Whether it’s five, two, however, you look at it. That’s up to the refs to look at, determine.”

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette saw it differently.

“Looked to me he was lining him up for a hit,” Laviolette said. “Player was at the goal line and turned around at the last second. I don’t think he finished with a ton of force… but it goes to review and it’s five minutes.”

On the day, Hathaway was credited with three hits and earned a season-high 19 penalty minutes.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC