Tom Wilson unwilling to talk about ‘controversial hit’ where Bruins player falls into him and gets injured

Tom Wilson was once again involved in some controversy against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

During the third period, Wilson “hit” Bruins forward Sean Kuraly. But only if by “hit” you mean Kuraly tripped and fell into Wilson’s body as he tried to deliver a legal hit.

The Bruins, who were on the ice, responded like a bunch of firecrackers after Kuraly went down. Jarred Tinordi, the most enraged, tried to push through John Carlson to get to Wilson. He even tossed off one of his gloves. Wilson appeared furious about the Bruins overreacting.

Ultimately, there was no call on the play. Kuraly, woozy and in pain, went to the Bruins locker room — perhaps due to concussion protocol — but quickly returned to the bench.

Hockey Twitter, which is not Tom Wilson’s biggest fan, had strong opinions about the play.

Kuraly "falling into Wilson" is the drunk driver equivalent of claiming the tree came out from side of road and clobbered his car. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) April 18, 2021

Wilson's behavior only will change when opponents send some of his teammates "down the tunnel." — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) April 18, 2021

I’m a ranger fan and I can certainly tell you, that’s another very long suspension, he’s already been suspended twice — ItsDonsta (@DonstaYt) April 18, 2021

After the game, The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir asked Wilson about what happened, terming it a hit.

“Are you serious? I’m not even going to talk about it,” Wilson said. “It’s a nothing play. He’s fine. That’s it.”

Ultimately, sanity was restored by Bruins’ head coach Bruce Cassidy who actually defended Wilson during his postgame press conference.

“I think the Wilson [play] on Kuraly, Kuraly was on his way down and Wilson was actually just prepared to hit him but I thought that one was one of those incidental — you know, there’s not much you can do once a guy starts tumbling down,” Cassidy said according to NESN.

The Capitals and Bruins currently sit first and fourth in the East Division. They would play each other in the first round if the playoffs started today.

