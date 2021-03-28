Caps vs Rangers pregame: David Quinn returns

It’s a rainy Sunday morning in what we’ll call the tristate area as soon as DC gets its statehood.

At noon today, the Washington Capitals will host the New York Rangers in their quest to add another taco to the taco chart below. It will be a national broadcast, and you know what that means.

My name is Peter, and I’ll be your recapper for the day.

Record 15 – 14 – 4 22-7-4 Shot Attempt % 48.4% 50.1% PDO 101.1 103.4 Power Play 18.2% 24.4% Penalty Kill 84.8% 81.2%

Projected Lines

Here’s how we think the Caps will line up today, with Samsonov in net.

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Oshie – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Rocket Race

A torrid goal-scoring pace this month has put Alex Ovechkin just outside striking distance of the goal-scoring lead.

Storylines

