Caps vs Rangers pregame: David Quinn returns

By Peter Hassett

March 28, 2021 10:06 am

It’s a rainy Sunday morning in what we’ll call the tristate area as soon as DC gets its statehood.

At noon today, the Washington Capitals will host the New York Rangers in their quest to add another taco to the taco chart below. It will be a national broadcast, and you know what that means.

My name is Peter, and I’ll be your recapper for the day.

Record 15 – 14 – 4 22-7-4
Shot Attempt % 48.4% 50.1%
PDO 101.1 103.4
Power Play 18.2% 24.4%
Penalty Kill 84.8% 81.2%

Projected Lines

Here’s how we think the Caps will line up today, with Samsonov in net.

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Oshie – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen

Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 4/20
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/2 4/4
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Rocket Race

A torrid goal-scoring pace this month has put Alex Ovechkin just outside striking distance of the goal-scoring lead.

Storylines

Best Thing on the Internet Today

It’s the hashtag #notmycat, a catalogue of people who spend a lot of time with a cat that is not their cat. It began, I think, with this snoop:

There are lots and lots of special people in this thread and hashtag. Enjoy.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers

Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet

