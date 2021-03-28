Caps vs Rangers pregame: David Quinn returns

It’s a rainy Sunday morning in what we’ll call the tristate area as soon as DC gets its statehood.
At noon today, the Washington Capitals will host the New York Rangers in their quest to add another taco to the taco chart below. It will be a national broadcast, and you know what that means.
My name is Peter, and I’ll be your recapper for the day.
|Record
|15 – 14 – 4
|22-7-4
|Shot Attempt %
|48.4%
|50.1%
|PDO
|101.1
|103.4
|Power Play
|18.2%
|24.4%
|Penalty Kill
|84.8%
|81.2%
Here’s how we think the Caps will line up today, with Samsonov in net.
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Oshie – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/11
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/9
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
A torrid goal-scoring pace this month has put Alex Ovechkin just outside striking distance of the goal-scoring lead.
It’s the hashtag #notmycat, a catalogue of people who spend a lot of time with a cat that is not their cat. It began, I think, with this snoop:
The neighbours just put the house up for sale. Couldn’t resist checking it out on Zoopla.
That’s our bloody cat. pic.twitter.com/w4YnxNZOLq
— Michael Hubank (@generoom) March 28, 2021
There are lots and lots of special people in this thread and hashtag. Enjoy.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers
Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On