Home / Game Recap / Shutout Sammy: Caps beat Devils 4-0

Shutout Sammy: Caps beat Devils 4-0

By Chris Cerullo

 3 Comments

March 26, 2021 9:35 pm

The Washington Capitals took the first half of a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils last night in DC. Could they complete the two-game sweep and would their Russian superstars stay hot?

Alex Ovechkin received a beautiful pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov to open the scoring. Nicklas Backstrom got some of the same from Tom Wilson to double the lead. Conor Sheary sniped the Caps to a three-goal lead in the third. Ovi got his second of the night on a one-timer.

Ilya Samsonov with the shutout.

Caps beat Devils 4-0!

  • Not a whole lot to talk about when it comes to the second period. It felt like the hockey equivalent of a ship getting stuck in the Suez Canal. Samsonov was sure forcing the Devils to dredge their way through forty minutes.
  • Someone please find Jakub Vrana a lucky bounce. Keep shooting the puck, Jake.
  • My favorite defense pairing, Zdeno Chara and Nick Jensen were perfection through two periods. At five-on-five with those two on the ice, the Caps had a plus-eight shot attempt differential, a plus-nine scoring chance differential, and a plus-four high danger chance differential. The Devils had no scoring chances at five-on-five with those two dudes playing against them. Line ’em up and knock ’em down.
  • Do you have a McNugget minute to spare for me to share my Taco Bell take? All we need now is a Roy Rogers replay. Whopper.

  • The third was pretty much a carbon copy of the second. The Caps are at their best under Peter Laviolette when they play boring hockey with the lead. Just straight facts, my friends.
  • Richard Panik didn’t do much during the actual game but pregame he was slappin’ da bass with Tom Wilson and Carl Hagelin.
  • Peter let me know that before the late Caps power play that Vrana had been benched for most of the second and third periods. He took three shifts in the third before getting out there for thirty or so seconds on the Caps second unit power play.
  • I tweeted that Conor Sheary was noticeably active and good in the first twelve or so minutes of regulation. He rewarded me with a two-point night, including the Caps third goal. Said goal was an absolute snipe.
  • I’ve mentioned Ilya Samsonov in a couple of other bullets but this one is for him alone. Sammy was outstanding in this game and earned the first shutout of his season and the second of his career.

The Caps will get a day off and then play a home-and-home against the New York Rangers spread over three days. Stop the Rangers from scoring eight times and you’re doing better than at least one East Division team.

Full RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Devils

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

,