Shutout Sammy: Caps beat Devils 4-0

The Washington Capitals took the first half of a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils last night in DC. Could they complete the two-game sweep and would their Russian superstars stay hot?
Alex Ovechkin received a beautiful pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov to open the scoring. Nicklas Backstrom got some of the same from Tom Wilson to double the lead. Conor Sheary sniped the Caps to a three-goal lead in the third. Ovi got his second of the night on a one-timer.
Ilya Samsonov with the shutout.
Caps beat Devils 4-0!
The Caps will get a day off and then play a home-and-home against the New York Rangers spread over three days. Stop the Rangers from scoring eight times and you’re doing better than at least one East Division team.
