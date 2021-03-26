Alex Ovechkin scores 722nd career goal after sensational pass by Evgeny Kuznetsov

Alex Ovechkin can’t stop, won’t stop scoring, you guys.

A night after scoring his 721st career goal, Ovi quickly tallied his 722nd in the first period against the Devils.

It was Ovi’s 16th goal of the season.

Video

The play started in the Capitals’ defensive zone. Ovi forced a turnover and gained the opposing blue line where he then dropped the puck to a curling Evgeny Kuznetsov. Ovi skated hard to the right side of the net, where Kuzy somehow found the Russian machine for a one-timer. Scott Wedgewood, who has a name better suited to be a golfer, was screened by Daniel Sprong. The Capitals forward leaped as Ovechkin rifled the puck home.

Ovechkin (722) is now nine goals behind fifth-place Marcel Dionne on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin also has eight goals in his last eight games.

Making it 1-0 @Capitals vs NJD tonight, Alex Ovechkin now has 8 goals in his last 8 GP. It marks his 810th career even strength point, tying Brendan Shanahan for the 4th most among left wingers in NHL history behind only Johnny Bucyk (922), Luc Robitaille (881) & Bobby Hull (817) pic.twitter.com/KYLYcLNzt2 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 26, 2021

With that streak, Ovechkin has jumped into seventh in the NHL in goals despite missing four games due to COVID-19 protocol. Ovi trails league leaders Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews (21 goals) by five tallies.

Caps get on the board first thanks to the Great 8 @ovi8 with a great feed from @Kuzya92! Let's hear it @WesJohnsonVoice pic.twitter.com/p5b43VxEu5 — Joe Kurnos (@joekurnos) March 26, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington