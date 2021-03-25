Alex Ovechkin scores on one-timer for 721st career goal

Alex Ovechkin scored career goal no. 721 to restore Washington’s tie with New Jersey on Thursday night.

It was your classic Ovi Shot from the Ovi Spot, but with a twist: it came at even-strength!

Video

The Capitals already had an extended offensive-zone session when the Devils attempted a breakout. Daniel Sprong shut that down and set up Ovechkin, who assumed the position in his office.

One timer and in to beat Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. The Devils’ lead had lasted only 55 seconds.

It was Ovi’s seventh goal in his last seven games and his 15th of the season. For Sprong, it was returning the favor to Ovi from weeks ago after he looked him off on a two-on-one goal against the Devils.

Ovechkin is now 11 goals shy of surpassing Marcel Dionne (731g) for fifth place on the all-time goals list.

Ovechkin’s goal also combined with tallies by Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov to give the Capitals a rare Russian Hat Trick. All three Russian skaters on the team, Ovi, Kuzy, and Dmitry Orlov, scored in the game.

Scorlov said NOT SO FAST pic.twitter.com/6kohe16xaW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 25, 2021

What an angle from Kuzy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tmRNAhNdKN — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 26, 2021

Ovechkin was also credited an assist on Kuzy’s goal.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington