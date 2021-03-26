Richard Panik joins Tom Wilson and Carl Hagelin’s band with some air guitar

Richard Panik, who recently played in his 500th career game, showed off an unknown talent during warmups on Friday.
As Tom Wilson and Carl Hagelin played some of their smooth jazz, Panik joined the band and added some sweet bass.
our favorite band 🎷🎸#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/YPHMThJJoa
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) March 26, 2021
The guy has great hands, you have to admit.
Panik’s guitar playing is just another element of a chaotic but immaculately detailed pregame high-five and superstition routine that every Capitals player performs before taking the ice.
just need to turn these shenanigans into a feature-length film at this point pic.twitter.com/7w8a0XRr2n
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 26, 2021
Not only did Panik drop some sweet notes in the tunnel, but he also dropped the hammer during the actual game, destroying Michael McLeod with a big open-ice hit.
It was the second straight night McLeod got blown up by a Capitals forward.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Devils
