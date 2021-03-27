Another one: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took both games in a back-to-back with the New Jersey Devils and catapulted themselves back atop the East Division. The second game was a much more dominant one as the Caps came away with a 4-0 victory.
The Caps outshot the Devils 31 to 24.
Washington is 13-0-0 in games this season where they allow two or fewer goals, the only team in the MassMutual East Division without a loss in these conditions.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 27, 2021
