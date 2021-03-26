Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe, now has the fourth-most, multi-goal games in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin is never happy with one goal so he scored another.

Late in the third period, TJ Oshie skated through, essentially, the Devils’ entire defense to set up Ovi for a one-timer. The Great 8 beat Scott Wedgewood seven-hole to notch his 148th multi-goal game of his career.

That’s a lot and it leapfrogged Ovi over one of the greatest players in NHL history.

With the tally, Ovi passed Gordie Howe, who has the second most goals in NHL history (801). Howe and Wanye Gretzky are the only players to score over 800 goals in their careers.

Alex Ovechkin recorded his 148th career multi-goal game and passed Gordie Howe (147) for sole possession of fourth place on the NHL’s all-time list. #NHLStats: https://t.co/5VmmA08Mzo pic.twitter.com/exgRvlwNMc — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 27, 2021

Ovi’s second goal also gave him his 116th career game-winner, where he sits third all-time.

Alex Ovechkin was credited with his 116th career game-winning goal, which is three shy of passing Phil Esposito (118) for the third most in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 27, 2021

The Russian machine now has 9 goals in his last 8 games, and sits only 4 goals behind Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid.

Don't look now, but Alex Ovechkin is now four goals off the League lead in goals — Matthews and McDavid have 21. He was 12 goals off the League lead on March 12 (two weeks ago) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 27, 2021

