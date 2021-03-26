Home / News / Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe, now has the fourth-most, multi-goal games in NHL history

By Ian Oland

March 26, 2021 10:32 pm

Alex Ovechkin is never happy with one goal so he scored another.

Late in the third period, TJ Oshie skated through, essentially, the Devils’ entire defense to set up Ovi for a one-timer. The Great 8 beat Scott Wedgewood seven-hole to notch his 148th multi-goal game of his career.

That’s a lot and it leapfrogged Ovi over one of the greatest players in NHL history.

With the tally, Ovi passed Gordie Howe, who has the second most goals in NHL history (801). Howe and Wanye Gretzky are the only players to score over 800 goals in their careers.

Ovi’s second goal also gave him his 116th career game-winner, where he sits third all-time.

The Russian machine now has 9 goals in his last 8 games, and sits only 4 goals behind Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

