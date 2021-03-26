Caps vs Devils pregame: Another one, please

By Elyse Bailey
If you wanted some more New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals action, you’re in luck because they are back at it again this evening! The Caps are 8-1 in their last nine games and are hoping to add another win to their 5-0-0 streak against the Devils this season.
Something else I would also like to see again, other than a Caps win? An Alex Ovechkin goal. He has seven goals in his past seven games. I am greedy and I need another.
The puck will be dropping at 7 PM and Chris will have your recap.
|Record
|12-15-4
|21-7-4
|Shot Attempt %
|51.4%
|50.0%
|PDO
|99.5
|103.1
|Power Play
|14.6%
|25.0%
|Penalty Kill
|71.4%
|80.6%
Here are the lines from yesterday, we will be gettin’ more info closer to game time. Important to note that yesterday, Samantha Pell from the Washington Post mentioned we might see a rotation in the 3C slot with Eller out. That might happen again tonight and Samsonov will probably take over in goal to get some fresh legs guarding the net:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Sheary – Sgarbossa – Panik/Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek/Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/11
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/9
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
The Caps social media person was in the right. Well done. Call them out. Stand up for what you believe in.
loving this journey for you pic.twitter.com/RnXrH1L0Qm
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 26, 2021
What a Schitty thing to do.
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 26, 2021
Okay, so, I didn’t know this was happening and I figured maybe a few of you would like to know too. HBO is coming out with a series about the 1980’s Los Angeles Lakers team. The casting is very good and I am very excited for it. Special shoutout to Bo Burnham as Larry Bird.
The #LakeShow is heading to Hollywood: Meet the cast of HBO’s upcoming @Lakers series, chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s L.A. team, one of sports’ most revered dynasties, in what came to be called the Showtime Era. https://t.co/vDVu2rLqha pic.twitter.com/Fyy9q8LVY4
— Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2021
