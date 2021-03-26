Nullifying New Jersey: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals returned from their four-day break and immediately disposed of the New Jersey Devils for the fifth time this season. The Caps got a bunch of quick response goals from their Russians en route to the 4-3 victory.
The Devils outshot the Caps 24 to 22 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 45 to 44.
The Capitals scored a goal within two minutes after all three of New Jersey’s goals tonight. It marks the second time this season the Capitals have scored within two minutes after an opponent’s goal three times in one game (Jan. 14 at Buffalo).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 26, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Devils
Headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On