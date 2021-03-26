Nullifying New Jersey: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals returned from their four-day break and immediately disposed of the New Jersey Devils for the fifth time this season. The Caps got a bunch of quick response goals from their Russians en route to the 4-3 victory.

The Devils outshot the Caps 24 to 22 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 45 to 44.

Overall, this was another very well-played game at even strength from the Caps. They were a bit slow to start after their extended break from game action but settled down pretty quickly and controlled the game from then on. I thought their third period was the most impressive and the numbers back that up as at five-on-five they out-attempted the Devils 17 to 10, out-scoring chanced them 10 to 6, and out-high danger chanced them 6 to 2.

Alex Ovechkin has seven goals in his last seven games. Another great night from the captain as his line was dominant all game no matter who Peter Laviolette slotted on the right-wing. Ovi fired four shots on net, had six individual shot attempts, four individual scoring chances, and three individual high danger chances. Keep feeding him that every night and Marcel Dionne should be afraid this season.

I thought this was a much better night for the Caps top pairing of Brenden Dillon and John Carlson. The Devils don't have a ton of elite offensive talent to deal with and those two took advantage of it. Carlson is now on another four-game point streak and Dillon recorded his 100th career assist.

The Capitals scored a goal within two minutes after all three of New Jersey’s goals tonight. It marks the second time this season the Capitals have scored within two minutes after an opponent’s goal three times in one game (Jan. 14 at Buffalo). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 26, 2021

Daniel Sprong contributed directly to three of the Caps four goals in this game. He got rewarded with two assists on the night which gives him 10 points in 21 games this season. In a full 82-game schedule, Sprong would be on pace for a 23-goal, 40-point season. That’s a great pickup.

That was a much better night from Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Caps center scored twice and guided the top line to a dominant evening overall. When Kuzy is good, the Caps are a very, very hard team to beat. He has eight points in his last eight games which is much more of what we're used to from number 92.

Not a pretty night for Jakub Vrana. He took four total shifts after the Caps scored their third goal with about eight minutes left in the second period.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

