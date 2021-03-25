Russian night in DC: Caps beat Devils 4-3

After a trillion days off, the Washington Capitals played their first game since the late eighties, beating the New Jersey Devils in a stifled but successful outing.
Someone named Nick Merkley scored the first goal of the game after Vitek Vanecek served up a massive giveaway. No worries though, as Dmitry Orlov 🇷🇺 pinged a goal off the far post two minutes later. Miles Wood restored the Devils lead with a zero-angle goal, but Alex Ovechkin 🇷🇺 put them back in a tie less than a minute later. Evgeny Kuznetsov’s 🇷🇺 fourth of the season gave the Caps a bit later.
After a somewhat soft call on Nick Jensen in the third period, Jesper Bratt tied the game on a Devils power play. Once last time, the Capitals responded promptly, with Kuznetsov recording the game winner and his second goal of the night with a tip-in up front.
Caps win!
After taking so many days off, there’s no rest for the winners. The Caps will host the Devils again on Friday night. See you back here real soon.
