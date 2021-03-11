Caps at Flyers pregame: Back up north

By Elyse Bailey
After a quick little stop at home, the Washington Capitals have hit the road again! They’re back in Philadelphia, for the next few days, to face off against the Flyers for the third time this season. The fourth time will be on Saturday. I am begging for the Capitals to hold on to a lead. Just this once, for my own sake.
Puck drop is at 7 PM and I will have your recap. Lucky you.
|Record
|13-7-3
|15-6-4
|Shot Attempt %
|48.1%
|50.1%
|PDO
|102.3
|101.0
|Power Play
|18.3%
|27.0%
|Penalty Kill
|73.0%
|82.7%
Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for the lines. Ilya Samsonov will be in net:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Sheary – Eller – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
Hey, RMNB is now on Twitch and we need you to follow us there. Here’s a bunch of highlights of Ian’s last game where his small son, three-year-old son Ethan, made an appearance while he played.
Ian says he’s going to try to jump on again later today. Lots of good content headed there and you’ll want to be following for updates!
I’m in love with this guy and his commitment to the art of making sure the ice is good to go.
J’adore pic.twitter.com/k8oK6m6YLF
— Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) March 9, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers
