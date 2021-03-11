Caps at Flyers pregame: Back up north

After a quick little stop at home, the Washington Capitals have hit the road again! They’re back in Philadelphia, for the next few days, to face off against the Flyers for the third time this season. The fourth time will be on Saturday. I am begging for the Capitals to hold on to a lead. Just this once, for my own sake.

Puck drop is at 7 PM and I will have your recap. Lucky you.

Record 13-7-3 15-6-4 Shot Attempt % 48.1% 50.1% PDO 102.3 101.0 Power Play 18.3% 27.0% Penalty Kill 73.0% 82.7%

Projected Lines

Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for the lines. Ilya Samsonov will be in net:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Sheary – Eller – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Follow us on Twitch

Hey, RMNB is now on Twitch and we need you to follow us there. Here’s a bunch of highlights of Ian’s last game where his small son, three-year-old son Ethan, made an appearance while he played.

Ian says he’s going to try to jump on again later today. Lots of good content headed there and you’ll want to be following for updates!

Storylines

Giving it your all

I’m in love with this guy and his commitment to the art of making sure the ice is good to go.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB