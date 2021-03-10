What in the Sam Hill: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took a commanding 4-1 lead over the New Jersey Devils and then totally wrapped the game up with a nice bow…right? Nope. In one of the more bizarre recent Caps games, they completely capitulated in regulation and were forced to come up with an overtime winner from Jakub Vrana to secure a 5-4 win.
The Devils outshot the Caps 31 to 30 but were out-attempted at five-on-five by the screaming eagle-clad boys 47 to 36.
The Capitals improve to 15-6-4 on the season with the win against New Jersey. The Capitals are 9-2-1 since Feb. 16, tied with the New York Islanders for the most wins and points (19) in the NHL during that span.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
