Just Alex Ovechkin casually playing with fire during the morning skate 🔥

Usually in titles, we use the word fire to describe how Alex Ovechkin has been playing metaphorically. Today, Ovi was literally playing with fire.

During the Capitals’ morning skate, the Capitals captain could be seen playing with a lighter while sitting on top of the bench.

Look into the flames…

What do you see? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5OTdHD0J5C — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 11, 2021

Is the pandemic finally getting to Ovi? Was Ovi contemplating burning down Wells Fargo Center? Is this how a machine man cuts his own fingernails – by melting them down? I have no idea, but whatever’s happening is definitely giving me mad scientist vibes.

Now, this isn’t the first time Ovi has been caught playing with fire. During a December 4, 2019 game against the Los Angeles Kings, Ovi brought out a blow torch out on the bench and started going to town on his helmet.

Ovi casually throwin' flames on the pine pic.twitter.com/LSlfk5e42d — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 5, 2019

As I wrote that night, “Yes, that’s hockey’s most famous player playing with fire inches away from other humans and live NHL action. I don’t know about this one, you guys.”

After the game, Ovechkin explained that he went to a blow torch after he couldn’t one of those really sticky stickers off his visor.

Update: Ovechkin tells The Athletic that he was using the blowtorch to remove a sticker from his visor. Says it was driving him crazy and he couldn’t get it off. 😂 #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 5, 2019

When you’re made of steel and USSR tank parts, fire’s not that scary. It’s more a fixer of almost all your problems.

Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals