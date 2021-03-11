Home / News / Just Alex Ovechkin casually playing with fire during the morning skate 🔥

Just Alex Ovechkin casually playing with fire during the morning skate 🔥

By Ian Oland

March 11, 2021 12:56 pm

Usually in titles, we use the word fire to describe how Alex Ovechkin has been playing metaphorically. Today, Ovi was literally playing with fire.

During the Capitals’ morning skate, the Capitals captain could be seen playing with a lighter while sitting on top of the bench.

Is the pandemic finally getting to Ovi? Was Ovi contemplating burning down Wells Fargo Center? Is this how a machine man cuts his own fingernails – by melting them down? I have no idea, but whatever’s happening is definitely giving me mad scientist vibes.

Now, this isn’t the first time Ovi has been caught playing with fire. During a December 4, 2019 game against the Los Angeles Kings, Ovi brought out a blow torch out on the bench and started going to town on his helmet.

As I wrote that night, “Yes, that’s hockey’s most famous player playing with fire inches away from other humans and live NHL action. I don’t know about this one, you guys.”

After the game, Ovechkin explained that he went to a blow torch after he couldn’t one of those really sticky stickers off his visor.

When you’re made of steel and USSR tank parts, fire’s not that scary. It’s more a fixer of almost all your problems.

