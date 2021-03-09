Capitals air tribute video for Nicklas Backstrom after hitting 700 career assists

The Washington Capitals honored Nicklas Backstrom during a first-period TV timeout at Capital One Arena, Tuesday.

The team aired a tribute video honoring Backstrom for becoming the 54th player in NHL history to reach 700 assists. Backstrom reached the mark on March 5 in a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The milestone put Backstrom among some of the greatest playmakers in NHL history.

Several teammates and one special Swedish Hockey Hall of Famer sent their congratulations.

“Hey, Nicky. Congrats on your 700th assist,” Alex Ovechkin said. “You’re one of the best out there. It’s a pleasure to play with you on the same team of mine. Keep it going, man. It’s just the beginning.”

“Look at the names alongside you there,” John Carlson observed. “It’s an amazing accomplishment. We’re glad to have you on the right side with us. Here’s to many more.”

“I just wanted to thank you for all the empty nets you’ve given me,” added Tom Wilson.

“You made a lot of guys a lot of money over the years with those sexy saucer passes you make,” observed TJ Oshie.

Finally, Backstrom got a message from former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom. He told Backstrom, “You’re not even close to being done yet,” and urged him to “keep it going!”

When you've dished out 700 career assists, you've become a pretty popular guy. Teammates, as well as a special fellow countryman, pay their respects to the man they call "Nicky."#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/MlrHdjrfTN — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2021

