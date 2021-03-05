Caps at Bruins pregame: Beantown part deux

Don’t look now, your Washington Capitals have won four in a row and have at least a point in their last six games. To extend that win streak to five they will need to take down the Boston Bruins on the same rink they did just two days ago.

The puck will be dropped at 7 PM and I’ll be back here with your recap.

Record 12-5-3 13-5-4 Shot Attempt % 54.5% 49.6% PDO 97.9 102.0 Power Play 25.9% 28.1% Penalty Kill 88.2% 80.6%

Projected Lines

Vitek Vanecek will get the cage for the 19th time already this season. The rest of the Capitals lines at their morning skate were as follows, via Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sheary

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek Look who is taking the starter net for the Bruins: Jaroslav Halak will start for the Bruins vs. Capitals on Friday, per coach Bruce Cassidy. (Capitals have day off today, so no news on their starter/lineup today) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 4, 2021

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

