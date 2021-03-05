Caps at Bruins pregame: Beantown part deux

Don’t look now, your Washington Capitals have won four in a row and have at least a point in their last six games. To extend that win streak to five they will need to take down the Boston Bruins on the same rink they did just two days ago.
The puck will be dropped at 7 PM and I’ll be back here with your recap.
|Record
|12-5-3
|13-5-4
|Shot Attempt %
|54.5%
|49.6%
|PDO
|97.9
|102.0
|Power Play
|25.9%
|28.1%
|Penalty Kill
|88.2%
|80.6%
Vitek Vanecek will get the cage for the 19th time already this season. The rest of the Capitals lines at their morning skate were as follows, via Samantha Pell:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sheary
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Panik – Eller – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
Look who is taking the starter net for the Bruins:
Jaroslav Halak will start for the Bruins vs. Capitals on Friday, per coach Bruce Cassidy.
(Capitals have day off today, so no news on their starter/lineup today)
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 4, 2021
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
Elizabeth Olsen is on fire right now with the success that WandaVision has been on Disney Plus for Marvel. Brad Leone is a golden retriever of a man that really loves to ferment things.
Here are both eating various cheeses of ranging quality. You’re welcome.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On