Trent Frederic says he didn’t lose any sleep after Alex Ovechkin speared him in his Frederics

Alex Ovechkin and Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic had several run-ins last night during the Capitals’ 2-1 shootout win over the Boston Bruins.

After two particularly testy fracases, a frustrated Ovechkin high-sticked Frederic in the gonadal region, sending the 23-year-old pest to the ice in what appeared to be extreme pain.

Concerned Bruins media asked Frederic how he was feeling after practice Thursday.

Video

“I’m good,” Frederic said. “Slept well last night. Nothing really bothering me.”

As for why things turned grisly, Frederic explained that “I think I was just playing hard. He’s a good player so any time you can get a check on him obviously you’re trying to do that… That’s the respect I give him by playing him hard.”

After the game, one of Trent’s two brothers called to talk to him about all the ridiculousness that happened in the game.

“My brother calls me after the game. [We] kind of laughed about it that it’s Ovechkin,” he said. “I think he had his jersey in his room hung up so it’s kind of funny.”

Ovechkin was given a two-minute minor for slashing and was fined $5,000 for spearing Thursday morning. It was the second time this season Frederic managed to take one of the Capitals’ top two forwards off the ice in the third period of a game.

Screenshot courtesy of Zoom/Bruins