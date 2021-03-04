NHL fines Alex Ovechkin $5,000 for ‘spearing’ Trent Frederic 🥜

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced a fine to its biggest superstar after NHL officials arguably failed to protect him in a game.

Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 for what DoPS is terming as “spearing.” To be clear, Ovechkin hit Bruins forward Trent Frederic as hard as he could in the scrotum with his hockey stick.

The NHL’s release reads:

NEW YORK (March 4, 2021) – Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for spearing Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic during NHL Game No. 359 in Boston on Wednesday, March 3, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 14:30 of the third period. Ovechkin was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Ovechkin took to frontier justice after Frederic dangerously pushed the Capitals captain into the boards (no penalty) while he was on his edges turning up ice. He then dropped his gloves with Ovechkin (no penalty).

#NHLBruins Trent Frederic thought about going with #ALLCAPS Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovi was game. Frederic – had a change of heart. 🤣

🎥 @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/8QrHfzUM9e — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) March 4, 2021

During a later shift, Frederic cross-checked Ovechkin twice in the right arm before Ovi decided it was time to go to extraordinary measures to end this.

The Capitals won the game 2-1 in a shootout.

