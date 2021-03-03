Trent Frederic dropped his gloves to fight Alex Ovechkin. Ovi was like ‘lol get off the ice.’ Later, Ovi high-sticked him in the balls.

Boston Bruins enforcer Trent Frederic goaded Tom Wilson into a third period fight February. He would not get so luck with future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin.

After shoving Oveckhin dangerously into the boards with a push, the Russian machine got up and threw a punch. Frederic assumed this meant an invite to dance, but for Ovi, he would never salsa with such a player.

#NHLBruins Trent Frederic thought about going with #ALLCAPS Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovi was game. Frederic – had a change of heart. 🤣

The two returned to the bench where Ovi could be seen screaming expletives at Frederic.

Later in the period, Ovi and Frederic exchanged shoves. The Russian machine, having had enough of the enforcer, high-sticked him in the balls.

That cup check is gonna hurt for a while.

Frederic was given a two-minute minor for cross-checking while Ovechkin was penalized for “slashing.”

