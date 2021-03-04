Czech yourself: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals matched up with the team that many believe could be the best in the East Division and took them down in a spirited, shootout effort 2-1. This was some pretty fantastic hockey from the road warring Caps.
The Caps outshot the Bruins 28 to 19 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 41 to 36.
Since Feb. 16 Vitek Vanecek is 5-1-1 with a 1.84 goals against average and a .928 save percentage. During that span, he ranks tied for first in the NHL in wins, third in goals against average and sixth in save percentage among goaltenders with at least five games played.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 4, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins
Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On