Caps beat Bruins 2-1 in their best game of the year

The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins played a fierce game on Wednesday night. It had a playoff feel, which is the polite way of saying that neither team could put a dang shot on net.
I swear the Caps scored in the first period, but it didn’t count, so we went forty minutes with a goalie duel. Then, eighty seconds into the third period, John Carlson got owned at the Boston blue line and David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway. Lars Eller fought back with a greasy rebound goal from traffic to tie it up with 14 minutes left in rego.
Boston goalie Tuukka Rask had to bust out a big save on Dmitry Orlov to survive overtime, but he did.
Shootout bullets.
Caps win!
PASTA PING PING #NHLBruins
🎥 @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/pxR2fWCibB
— Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) March 4, 2021
National broadcast means no Joe B suit of the night, so here’s, uh, here’s a lyric video from my new album, which came out today.
https://t.co/7jyAb9laeZ pic.twitter.com/cbHTsbsfe3
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) March 3, 2021
That’s like the least representative snippet possible; it’s really like a progressive genre-blend record, and it’s more depressive than anything. Anyway It’s on all the streaming platforms, and you can find it at latenight.delivery. Hope you like it!
There was a moment somewhere in the middle of this game where I decided I was watching the best two teams of the division. I don’t think these are the two best teams in the east, which is still too inchoate for me to get a good read on, but still. This was a well played game without a handful of obvious mistakes, and the Caps held serve against the presumptive division winners. I think that’s telling.
This might have been the best game I’ve seen from the Caps all season. Against a strong opponent, they had a great first period with a stingy defense. Then they adjusted well to Boston’s feistiness in the second period by playing tight and aggressive. And after Pastrnak scored, they took over the game and rededicated themselves to scoring. I liked it a lot.
See ya next time.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins
Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On