Peter Laviolette wins 650th career game in Capitals’ 2-1 shootout victory over Bruins

Peter Laviolette accomplished a major milestone during the Capitals’ 2-1 shootout victory over Bruins on Wednesday. The win marked the 650th victory in Laviolette’s career.

Lavy became the 15th coach in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

Head coach Peter Laviolette earned his 650th career win against Boston. Laviolette becomes one of eight active head coaches and the 15th overall to reach the 650-win mark. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 4, 2021

“Somebody just told me on the way in [to the Zoom room],” Laviolette said flashing a big smile. “I can’t believe I’m still coaching in the NHL. It started a long time ago and I’m still here. Loving it every day. I’m thankful for the opportunities I’ve had. I feel fortunate to be a part of this group here.

“That wasn’t really the story tonight as it shouldn’t be,” Laviolette added. “The story was about our team playing Boston – top winning-percentage in the conference – and Z coming back to Boston and our guys battling and doing the right things to win hockey games. That was what was really important.”

Laviolette is the second-most winningest American-born coach in NHL history, sitting 13 wins behind fellow active head coach John Tortorella.

Laviolette only trails John Tortorella (663) for the most wins by an American-born coach. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 4, 2021

Laviolette won 248 games with the Nashville Predators, 167 with the Carolina Hurricanes, 145 with the Philadelphia Flyers, 77 with the New York Islanders, and 13 with the Capitals to reach the mark.

Laviolette has a 650-430-25-127 career record as a head coach. Laviolette's .589 point percentage is the sixth-highest point percentage among coaches with 650 career wins. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 4, 2021

Last week, Laviolette tied Jim Schoenfeld for the winningest start in Capitals franchise history as a new head coach.

He is the fourth coach in NHL history to lead three different teams — the Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Nashville Predators — to the Stanley Cup. He won the championship trophy once with the Hurricanes in 2006.