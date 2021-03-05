Vitek Vanecek will get the nod again against the Bruins. It’ll be his 19th start in 23 games this season.

Peter Laviolette announced after the Capitals’ morning skate that 25-year-old rookie, Vitek Vanecek, will start again tonight against the Boston Bruins.

For Vanecek, this will be his 19th start out of a possible 23 games this year and his second straight against a very good Boston Bruins team.

Vitek Vanecek will be in net for the Capitals tonight in Boston, per Laviolette. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 5, 2021

Vanecek will go up against Jaroslav Halak, who was tabbed to start by Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Jaroslav Halak will start for the Bruins vs. Capitals on Friday, per coach Bruce Cassidy. (Capitals have day off today, so no news on their starter/lineup today) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 4, 2021

It’s an unlikely star turn for Vanecek in a season where he was slated to be the third goaltender on the depth chart. Everything changed, however, after starter Ilya Samsonov contracted coronavirus and backup Henrik Lundqvist had to have open-heart surgery. It appears, for all intents and purposes, Vanecek has quietly taken over the starting job – even with Samsonov back now.

After winning the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in January, Vanecek struggled and possibly tired at the beginning of February, losing three straight decisions. But since February 16, Vanecek has been en fuego, going 5-1-1 with a 1.84 goals against average and a .928 save percentage. During that span, the Czech goaltender tied for first in the NHL in wins, third in goals-against average, and sixth in save percentage (among goaltenders with at least five games played).

Vanecek has now won three straight games and has posted a 10-4-3 record in 18 games this season. Vanecek’s 10 wins are the most among rookie goaltenders and rank tied for third in the NHL.

The Capitals will look to take a second straight game against the Bruins after winning in a shootout 2-1.

Vitek Vanecek has recorded a 2-1 record in games that have gone to the shootout this season and has stopped seven of eight shootout attempts (.875 shootout save percentage). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Laviolette kept the Capitals’ lines and pairings the same during the morning skate.

Capitals lines at AM skate: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson

Panik-Eller-Oshie

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Dillon-Carlson

Orlov-Schultz

Chara-Jensen Vanecek

Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 5, 2021