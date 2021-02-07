Caps vs Flyers pregame: The super bowl nooner

Good morning. Happy snow.
So I don’t watch football. I am probably gonna watch some British costume drama while you’re watching the super bowl. But before then, you and I and everyone else will watch the depleted Washington Capitals play the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season.
It’s a nooner at home. It’s going to be a mess. I’ve got your recap.
|Record
|7-3-2
|6-2-3
|Shot Attempt %
|43.9%
|47.7%
|PDO
|98.0
|104.5
|Power Play
|23.7%
|34.6%
|Penalty Kill
|72.1%
|79.5%
I always get pregame duty on early weekend games. I never know what the lines will be. You don’t either. Here’s what Samantha Pell reported from practice on Saturday:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson
Panik – Eller – Carr
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Maillet – Sgarbossa – Sprong
Chara – Carlson
Dillon – TvR
Orlov – Jensen
Vanecek
I have no idea what a maillet is.
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|2/27
|3/1
|3/7
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|2/7
|2/9
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|2/14
|2/16
|2/23
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|2/20
|2/21
|3/19
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|2/11
|2/13
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
If someone plays under eight minutes today, I’m gonna flip out. Everyone pulls the rope.
HBD Bonzai!
BONZAI
Happy Birthday to an #ALLCAPS legend! pic.twitter.com/UL4Re6VUon
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 7, 2021
(Can he still play? They could use him.)
HBD Panik!
Have a Super Birthday, Richie!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/f3QVqFlG1N
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 7, 2021
I looked it up and it’s also the birthdays of Steven Stamkos, Ashton Kutcher, Garth Brooks, Charles Dickens, Chris Rock, James Spader, and four billion social-media kids I’ve never heard of.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers
Screenshot courtesy of MSG
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On