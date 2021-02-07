Caps vs Flyers pregame: The super bowl nooner

Good morning. Happy snow.

So I don’t watch football. I am probably gonna watch some British costume drama while you’re watching the super bowl. But before then, you and I and everyone else will watch the depleted Washington Capitals play the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season.

It’s a nooner at home. It’s going to be a mess. I’ve got your recap.

Record 7-3-2 6-2-3 Shot Attempt % 43.9% 47.7% PDO 98.0 104.5 Power Play 23.7% 34.6% Penalty Kill 72.1% 79.5%

Projected Lines

I always get pregame duty on early weekend games. I never know what the lines will be. You don’t either. Here’s what Samantha Pell reported from practice on Saturday:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Carr

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Maillet – Sgarbossa – Sprong Chara – Carlson

Dillon – TvR

Orlov – Jensen Vanecek

I have no idea what a maillet is.

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Just a Quick Rundown of Injuries

Forward Jakub Vrana (COVID-19 unavailability)

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 unavailability)

Goalie Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 unavailability)

TJ Oshie (upper-body injury)

Justin Schultz (upper-body injury)

Conor Sheary (lower-body injury)

Brian Pinho (I forget)

If someone plays under eight minutes today, I’m gonna flip out. Everyone pulls the rope.

Storylines

Birthdays!

HBD Bonzai!

(Can he still play? They could use him.)

HBD Panik!

I looked it up and it’s also the birthdays of Steven Stamkos, Ashton Kutcher, Garth Brooks, Charles Dickens, Chris Rock, James Spader, and four billion social-media kids I’ve never heard of.

