Sloppy stinker: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals went unbeaten in regulation for nine games to start the season but now have dropped two in a row in that fashion after a Thursday night loss to the New York Rangers by a score of 4-2. It was a boring, sloppy, stinker of a game.
The Caps outshot the Rangers 33 to 31 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 46 to 39.
Carl Hagelin scores his first goal of the season to cut New York's lead to 2-1. Hagelin's 55.9 goals for percentage (76 for, 60 against) at even strength over the last three seasons ranks tied for 48th among NHL forwards with at least 100 games played.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
