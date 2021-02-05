Boston Bruins don’t exactly do social distancing in the penalty box

The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers are duking it out on this frosty Friday night, resulting in a bunch of penalties and — at one point — four B’s in the trap at the same time.

It started about 14 minutes in, when Connor Clifton (5’11”, 175 lbs) and Nicolas Aube-Kubel (5’11”, 187 lbs) got physical, punching each other’s protective helmets with their bare firsts.

I call it a tie. I guess. I don’t actually care.

Then Chris Wagner got a roughing, then six seconds later Charlie McAvoy put a high stick on Joel Farabee, and then Brandon Carlo felt left out so he hooked Jakub Voracek.

Voila: Four dudes in a penalty box, not exactly six feet apart.

The docket:

The penalty kill wasn’t too bad. The Bs killed the non-offsetting penalties just fine.

Editor’s note: Put something here about, I dunno, COVID or something, or how blatantly hollow the NHL’s prevention protocols are, or the ludicrous notion that there’s no in-game transmission or whatever. P.S. be sure to delete this before posting.

Our friend Dmitri (now of Elite Prospects!) won the contest for best tweet that was not related to the disease that killed 3,543 Americans today:

Bruins putting up a good fight, but they’ve got some work to do if they’re going to beat the Flyers pic.twitter.com/BNhtpLQ6Ty — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 6, 2021

Haha. Good times. I’m so tired.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports