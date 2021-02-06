Home / News / Lars Eller returns to practice while TJ Oshie and Jakub Vrana take maintenance day

By Ian Oland

February 6, 2021 12:00 pm

The Washington Capitals are slowly (at a sloth’s pace) getting back to full health.

On Saturday, Lars Eller, one of the Capitals’ top three centers, returned, shedding his blue non-contact jersey. Eller skated on the second line with Richard Panik and Daniel Carr. The Capitals are now without only one regular center, Evgeny Kuznetsov, who remains on the COVID-19 Unavailability List.

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell has the full lines and news from practice today. They were a little whacky due to TJ Oshie and Jakub Vrana taking a maintenance day.

While Eller returned, the Capitals are still without five players: Justin Schultz (upper-body injury), Conor Sheary (lower-body injury), Brian Pinho (unknown), Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 list), and Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 list).

Eller was originally injured on January 26 against the Buffalo Sabres. Eller was boarded by Leo Komarov headfirst into the boards.

