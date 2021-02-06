Three Capitals games get rescheduled after several East teams have COVID-19 outbreaks

The Washington Capitals had three games rescheduled as the East Division grapples with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks.

The NHL announced the Caps’ changes as part of a 27-game East Division schedule update.

The Capitals’ rescheduled games are as followed:

– The start time for the Capitals home game at Capital One Arena against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, has been changed from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. local start time. – The Capitals road game in New Jersey has been moved from Monday, March 1 to Sunday, Feb. 28, with a 3 p.m. local start time. – The Capitals home game at Capital One Arena against Buffalo has been moved from Tuesday, April 13 to Thursday, Feb. 18, with a 7 p.m. local start time.

The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres have paused their season after having two outbreaks of differing severity. The New Jersey Devils have 17 players on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavabiliability List while the Buffalo Sabres have five players out of action. Most concerning, the Sabres’ 61-year-old head coach, Ralph Kreuger, tested positive too.

Around the NHL, the Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche have also had games canceled recently. While the NHL built in buffers to the schedule foreseeing possible stoppages throughout the season, the status quo is not good.

Here are all the updated games.

– Game #254, Philadelphia at NY Rangers, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. ET – Game #364, New Jersey at NY Rangers, originally scheduled for March 4, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #667, Buffalo at Washington, originally scheduled for April 13, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #150, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #295, Buffalo at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 22, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #635, New Jersey at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 9, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #322, Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally scheduled for Feb. 26, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. ET – Game #346, Washington at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 1, is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. ET – Game #301, NY Islanders at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 23, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #180, NY Rangers at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #163, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #374, NY Rangers at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 5, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m. ET – Game #375, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for March 5, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m. ET – Game #201, Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #477, Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 19, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 20, at 1 p.m. ET – Game #151, New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 21, at 1 p.m. ET – Game #529, NY Islanders at Boston, originally scheduled for March 27, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #532, Buffalo at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 26, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #179, Buffalo at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m. ET – Game #561, NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #557, Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET – Game #716, Philadelphia at New Jersey, originally scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #494, Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 21, is now scheduled for Friday, April 9, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #195, Buffalo at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 8, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. ET – Game #665, NY Islanders at Boston, originally scheduled for April 13, is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. ET – Game #715, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 19, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m. ET – Game #166, New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET