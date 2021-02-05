Alex Ovechkin and Ted Leonsis named to The Hockey News’ ‘People of Power and Influence’ list

The Hockey News released its annual People of Power and Influence top 100 list and two Capitals fared very well.

Owner Ted Leonsis and Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin both made the top 10, ranking seventh and eighth (!) respectively.

The official 2021 Top 10 People of Power & Influence in the game of hockey! Congrats to the reining champ @NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on finishing #1! Grab your copy at: https://t.co/jkXf57D836 pic.twitter.com/2Ay9Xo54Is — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 4, 2021

Ovechkin, a 2018 Stanley Cup champion, scored 48 goals last season (tied with David Pastrnak) to win his record ninth Rocket Richard Trophy. Ovi is also one of the most influential players in the NHL from his personal style to his endorsements. Ovechkin was EA Sports’ cover athlete for NHL 21 and has his own online store which sells his own branded Nike gear.

Meanwhile, Leonsis, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, owns the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go, and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. According to Forbes, Leonsis’s net worth is around $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, the Capitals are the ninth most valuable team in the NHL, worth an estimated $750 million. Leonsis, a visionary and technology/business expert, shares his opinions frequently on social media and his personal blog Ted’s Take.

His son Zach congratulated him on the honor.

Leonsis and Ovechkin ranked higher than other major hockey figures like Sidney Crosby (#11), Mario Lemieux (#31), Barry Trotz (#45), and Wayne Gretzky (#83).

The whole list follows below:

