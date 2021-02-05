Michael Latta says he’s deleting Twitter for 24 hours after Filip Forsberg scores five points against Panthers

Michael Latta was the other (yet extremely lovable) piece in the Filip Forsberg trade that saw the Capitals deal one of the top prospects in the game for Martin Erat. Analysts consider the trade to be the worst in Capitals’ franchise history. It has followed the other players around like a scarlet letter.

On Friday, Latta joked online that he was going to delete his Twitter for the next 24 hours after Forsberg had another insane night.

Filip Forsberg (2-3—5) matched the @PredsNHL franchise record for points in a regular-season game – a feat accomplished on four other occasions and by one other forward. #NHLStats: https://t.co/4YVcMWczqi pic.twitter.com/IY95v3XVYi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 5, 2021

The Capitals’ 11th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft tallied a career-high five points against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. It was the first time he’s done that in his career and tied a Predators’ franchise record.

Forsberg collected a point on five of Nashville’s six goals in the game and scored twice himself, including the game-winner in overtime on a heads up line change.

“He could’ve had 10 points tonight,” Matt Duchene said afterward.

Forsberg has 11 points (6g, 5a) in 10 games this season. The Swede has now scored 172 goals in his career, which is 166 more than Latta (4) and Erat (2) scored in their 175 games for the Capitals combined.

Here are all five of Forsberg’s points against the Panthers.

Sure, Forsberg is very good at the hockey, but it’s arguable who is a bigger hockey legend between him and Lats.