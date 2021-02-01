Holding a lead is hard: Bruins beat Caps 5-3

By Elyse Bailey
The Capitals hosted the Boston Bruins for the second time this season. After a wild win by the Caps during their last matchup, could they extend their win streak to three games? Nope.
The game began physical for the Bruins and pretty slow for the Caps, but the feeling soon shifted after Carl Hagelin scored the first goal to kick the scoring off. Sadly, the goal was taken back due to an offsides calling, but that was no problem for Zdeno Chara who got a goal right back. Eleven seconds later, Daniel Sprong ripped one through Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak, giving the Caps a 2-0 lead to start the second period.
Caps had some good chances during the second period, but John Carlson was the one to take the Caps up 3-0 after a beautiful power play goal. Sadly, the dreams of a shutout were dead after David Pastrnak got one back for the Bruins.
Pastrnak scored another in the third period with 13:52 left, bringing the Bruins within one goal. Want to know what happens next? YOU GUESSED IT! The Bruins tied it up 3-3 with about 6:30 left in the game. Finally, the Bruins score one more to take the lead at 4-3. Marchand with an empty net goal. First rego loss of the season.
Bruins beat Caps 5-3!
Zdeno Chara’s new sticks got delivered to the wrong address.
Where? In New Jersey.
We spoke to @ArielCreate who has the twigs. He promises to make sure @zdeno33 gets them back. https://t.co/t8GgM7lsSC
— RMNB (@russianmachine) February 2, 2021
I think Carlson tripped over the net. https://t.co/pik7jZt8aZ
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 2, 2021
I have captured a fun face here #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/KmMsywo8yu
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 2, 2021
On the next episode of Washington Capitals hockey, the boys will head up to New York City to play the Rangers on Thursday night. See you then.
