Sidney Crosby tried the Michigan

Sidney Crosby tried to get sneaky against the New York Rangers on Monday. Crosby attempted a Michigan on Igor Shesterkin, but the Rangers goaltender was wise to the challenge.

If Crosby would have scored, it would have been one of the greatest goals of his career. The fact that Crosby, more of a conservative player, even tried it in the NHL is a major news story.

Check out Crosby behind the net. Sid picked up the puck on his backhand, where the top of the curve is located, and then tried to lift it past Shesterkin.

Sidney Crosby attempted the Michigan on the backhand… pic.twitter.com/mNTJoDhLwf — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 2, 2021

Crosby’s attempt ultimately clunked off the side of the net.

This appears to be the first time Crosby has attempted the move in the NHL, but he did score a goal this way while in the QMJHL. In 2003, Crosby, while a member of the Rimouski Oceanic, scored lacrosse-style against the Quebec Remparts.

Mike Legg, a forward for the University of Michigan, made the move famous in 1996.

The first player to successfully score a Michigan in the NHL was Andrei Svechnikov, who scored twice this way during the 2019-20 season.

According to Wikipedia, Legg originally learned the move from Bill Armstrong.

Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN