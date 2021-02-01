Just watch Brad Marchand being in pain for a moment (he’s fine)

This isn’t a highlight or anything. This isn’t a news story. This had almost no impact on the game. The guy didn’t even miss a shift.

But still. We knew you’d want to see Boston Bruins forward/Animorph with rat powers Brad Marchand suffering for a moment.

You know: For your serotonin or whatever.

First period of Caps-Bruins. Tie game. Caps defender Trevor van Riemsdyk collects the puck behind the net while Marchand is in pursuit. Marchand catches a rare bad spot of the otherwise famously pristine Capital One Arena ice 😉 and crashes into the boards.

Brad Marchand loses an edge and slams into the end boards. He’s hurting on the Bruins’ bench. pic.twitter.com/uowb2lHFqc — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 2, 2021

He’s fine. He didn’t miss a shift. But he was in pain for a while, and that’s why we are here.

Yes, I am petty and sadistic. You are too. Enjoy these freeze frames.

High-def cameras couldn’t even capture Brad Marchand’s impact speed.

Oh no, it’s Brad Marchand just groaning in pain on the ice.

Oh, here is Brad Marchand literally doubled over in pain.

Again: he was fine. The real pain was not physical and it came later in the period.

Screenshots courtesy of NBC Sports Washington