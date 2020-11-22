NHL posts Alex Ovechkin’s Top 10 Plays from the 2019-20 season

The NHL posted Alex Ovechkin’s Top 10 Plays of the 2019-20 season. They had a lot of highlights to choose from.

Last season, Ovechkin scored 48 times, finishing tied for the league lead with David Pastrnak. It was Ovi’s ninth Rocket Richard Trophy of his legendary career. The Great 8 also had four hat tricks, which tied for the league lead.

10) Alex Ovechkin’s empty-net, hat-trick goal against the New York Islanders

He casually dangled around Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock at the red line for an open lane to shoot at the net. It was Ovi’s 34th goal of the season. Only Ovi could make an empty-netter a highlight-reel goal.

9) Alex Ovechkin’s strong take to the net during Game 2 of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Islanders

There weren’t many Capitals highlights during the 2020 playoffs, but this was definitely one. Ovi got the Capitals on the board first in Game Two, kicking a loose puck to his stick, putting it on his backhand, and tucking it past Semyon Varlamov’s five-hole. Yowza.

8) Alex Ovechkin scores out of mid-air for the 701st goal of his career

After being honored pregame for scoring 700 goals days earlier, Ovechkin scored on his first shift against the Winnipeg Jets. Ovi took a twister pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov. The first shot was blocked but the Russian machine knocked the deflected rebound out of midair into the back of the net for the equivalent of a hockey home run. It was Ovi’s 45th goal of the season. A+ hand-eye coordination.

7) Alex Ovechkin scores off a Nicklas Backstrom faceoff win

Ovi scored career goal no. 699 against the Montreal Canadiens. After taking a faceoff win from Nicklas Backstrom, Ovechkin took several strides towards the center of the ice and beat Carey Price top shelf.

6) Alex Ovechkin curls and drags around an Islander player and scores while diving towards the ice

How did he do that? The best way to describe this goal was that it was The Goal adjacent. After curl and dragging around a defender, Ovechkin, as he was diving to the ice, chipped the puck on his backhand. After a fortunate bounce off a skate, the puck deflected into the back of the net. The goal was historic too. It moved Ovechkin past Mario Lemieux on the all-time goals list.

5) Alex Ovechkin fakes shot, dangles, scores through a crowd against Blues

Nasty. Jordan Binnington had no chance of stopping this.

4) Alex Ovechkin scores on Sergei Bobrovsky’s five-hole after dekeing through Panthers defense

Um, wow. Ovechkin scores despite four Panthers players trying to defend him. Full disclosure: I didn’t remember this goal after seeing it on this highlight reel. It’s crazy that this is just a pedestrian goal in the canon of Alex Ovechkin.

3) An Alex Ovechkin wraparound goal

Ovi dekes, turns the corner, skates around 6 human pylons, and scores. Great goal, but number three? I dunno. This is like Ovi scoring in a beer league.

2) The Jockstrapper

Another goal off a faceoff! Evgeny Kuznetsov wins a faceoff directly back to Ovechkin. The future Hall of Famer skates laterally, dekes through Kyle Okposo, and rifles it to the top of the net. Locker called it a Jockstrapper.

1) No. 700

Alex Ovechkin’s 700th career goal against the New Jersey Devils topped the NHL list. Ovi nailed a one-timer past MacKenzie Blackwood for the historic tally. Here’s all our coverage of the goal. It’s worth reliving.