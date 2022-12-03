Every Capitals player given the yellow rope during the 2022-23 season

The Washington Capitals have been giving out a player of the game award for the last decade and they’ve always been delightful. Nobody can forget the Honest Abe Top Hap and Beard, right?

Since Peter Laviolette arrived in DC, he’s brought his own flavor to the award. During season one, Laviolette gave out Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do headbands to the offensive and defensive players of the game in honor of the show he binge-watched during the pandemic. Season two saw players get axes and shields due to Amazon Prime’s Vikings. But season three has a totally different vibe.

The Capitals are awarding this year’s selected player a yellow rope. The item was gifted by the Arlington Fire Department and was inspired by the hockey cliche, “Everybody pulls on the same rope.”

Along with giving out the symbolic rope, the team added a second part to their ritual: a grip strength test. The player selected uses the device and tries to get a score over 80

Below is every player who was won the award so far during the 2022-23 season. We’ll be updating this after every win.

Win 1: Erik Gustafsson

NEW LOCKER ROOM RITUAL JUST DROPPED#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/e3IKfSBPzS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022

The Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1.

Important notes: Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom (who were scratched due to injury) selected the first winner of the rope. Erik Gustafsson scored an 80 on the grip test.

Win 2: Alex Ovechkin

DO NOT LET GO OF THE ROPE!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/PQSf5aK7NT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 18, 2022

The Capitals defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-4.

Important notes: Gustafsson passed the rope to Ovi. He also took the polaroid photo of Ovechkin’s grip strength test. While a player shouted “80” from off camera, Ovi did not announce his score.

Win 3: Dmitry Orlov

The Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3.

Important notes: Alex Ovechkin passed the rope to Dmitry Orlov. Ovi took his polaroid picture as Orlov attempted the grip test. His score was not mentioned.

Win 4: Charlie Lindgreen

The Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3.

Important notes: Dmitry Orlov gave the rope to Charlie Lindgreen. His official grip test score appeared to be 89 (though the team was shouting many answers).

Win 5: Darcy Kuemper

The Capitals defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0

Important notes: Charlie Lindgreen gave the rope to Darcy Kuemper. He scored a 79 on the grip test.

Win 6: Dylan Strome

The Capitals defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.

Important notes: Darcy Kuemper gave the rope to Dylan Strome. Darcy Kuemper -attempted to- take a polaroid photo of him. Strome’s grip strength score was unclear.

Win 7: Sonny Milano (11/11/22)

The Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1.

Important notes: Dylan Strome gave the rope to Sonny Milano. He scored 100 on the grip test.

Win 8: TJ Oshie (11/23/22)

The Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime.

Important notes: Sonny Milano gave the rope to TJ Oshie on his returning game. They hugged. Oshie got 80 on the grip test.

Win 9: Darcy Kuemper (11/25/2022)

The Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0.

Important notes: TJ Oshie gave the rope to Darcy Kuemper. It was his second time receiving the rope. Unclear what Kuemper got on the grip test.

Win 10: Alex Ovechkin (11/29/22)

"They don't make 'em like you anymore, OV" Just another historic night for the #Gr8#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/qtA9bwR4OK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2022

The Capitals defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1.

Important notes: Darcy Kuemper gave the rope to Captain Alex Ovechkin. It was his second time receiving the rope. With two goals in the first period, Ovechkin officially passed Wayne Gretzky for most road goals in NHL History. He didn’t announce his grip strength score.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter