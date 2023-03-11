Sonny Milano’s dad read out Capitals’ starting lineup before big win over Islanders

The Capitals made the trip up to New York City on Friday for a couple of games against the Islanders and Rangers and in tow were a bunch of their dads and other family members for the team’s annual mentors’ trip.

To make sure they got off on the right foot against the Isles, head coach Peter Laviolette had Frank Milano, Sonny’s dad, read out the starting lineup before the game on Saturday.

The Caps would go on to win the game 5-1. Frank may have to read the lineup in the locker room for the rest of the reason.

This just in: We would run through a wall for Frank Milano, father of Sonny "Son Man" Milano pic.twitter.com/p566d0pUUe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2023

Laviolette introduced Frank Milano as an “all-around good guy” from Massapequa, New York via Brooklyn. Wikipedia says Massapequa is a hamlet in Nassau County, on the South Shore of Long Island. So, it was a bit of a homecoming for the Milano family on Saturday night.

“Alright boys, it’s the Islanders,” Milano started. “Let’s do it. Let’s f—ing pound ’em.”

He then listed off the five guys that would start on the ice for the Caps at the beginning of the first period.

“In goal, Kuemps! Let’s go Kuemps.”

“On left defense, Marty!”

“On right defense, Jens!”

“On right wing, TJ Oshie!”

“Center, Dylan Strome!”

“Left wing, my son, ‘Son Man’ Sonny Milano!”

Milano ended his duties with a pumped-up “Yeah!” that got the locker room jumpin’.

TJ Oshie even tried to give the team’s yellow rope, handed out to the player of the game, to Sonny’s dad.

Big vibes thanks to Big Frank#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/x7NZtBitSx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2023

Let’s see if Lavy and the boys go back to the Frank Milano well against the Rangers on Tuesday because it sure worked against the Islanders.

Screenshot via @Capitals/Twitter