No response to a category five onslaught from the Hurricanes: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have not had a fun last two games, giving up 12 total goals over the course of three days against division rival opposition. Friday night’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes came in extra special embarrassing fashion as the team allowed six unanswered goals in a 6-2 loss when they were leading after forty minutes.
That lead never felt sustainable though as the Capitals had no foothold in the contest at five-on-five at any point.
The Capitals have scored three power-play goals over their last two games and have converted on 12 of 51 power-play opportunities (23.5 percent) since Nov. 30.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 6, 2024
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On