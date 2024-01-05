Bad penalties lead to very bad result: Hurricanes beat Capitals 6-2

The Washington Capitals are entering a very important portion of their schedule, one that could determine their playoff aspirations come springtime. They squared off with the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night in a vital Metropolitan Division matchup between two teams separated in the divisional standings by four places but also by only four points.
Nic Dowd sniped the Capitals into an early lead and Dylan Strome tapped home a second before the first period ended. Brent Burns snuck down wide open and tapped home a great feed from Andrei Svechnikov to cut the lead in half. Seth Jarvis opened the third with a wrap attempt that squeaked through Darcy Kuemper to tie the game.
Andrei Svechnikov struck on a power play to give Carolina their first lead. Burns added another right after to make it four. Dmitry Orlov, of course, with the empty netter. Vasily Ponomarev scores his first NHL goal.
Hurricanes beat Capitals 6-2.
We're happy to see you back in DC, Dima.
But sorry, we hope you lose.
Let's Go, Caps! @Capitals #CapsCanes #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZhskOo8BD7
— Charlie McManus (@CharlieMcManus9) January 6, 2024
Did a Leafs fan write this https://t.co/P50fh2GLVv
— Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 6, 2024
We're finally back with Joe B and Locker #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/vS6KUQBjry
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 6, 2024
The Capitals will next host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday afternoon. The Caps beat the Kings 2-1 in late November when they were on their long western road trip.
