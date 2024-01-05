Ryan Leonard kisses Sweden goodbye with highlight-reel goal, sealing World Junior Championship gold for Team USA

Washington Capitals’ 2023 first-round pick, Ryan Leonard, is a U20 IIHF World Junior champion. The 18-year-old winger put the finishing touches on Team USA’s 6-2 Gold Medal victory over Sweden on Friday with an impressive insurance goal.

Leonard finished the tournament with six points (3g, 3a) in seven games, but none sweeter than the last.

With Team USA up 4-2 and under four minutes remaining, Leonard won a puck battle down the left wing, stick-handled around another Swedish player, and beat goaltender Hugo Havelid with his trademark, hard snap shot.

Leonard sassily celebrated by blowing a kiss to the Swedish crowd at the Scandinavium. This year’s World Junior Championship was held in Gothenburg, Sweden. Capitals legend Henrik Lundqvist was sitting among the masses.

Ryan Leonard kisses Gothenburg goodnight pic.twitter.com/EnPrVUcaXD — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) January 5, 2024

The gold medal is Team USA’s sixth ever at a U-20 World Junior Championship (2024, 2021, 2017, 2013, 2010, 2004), which moves them into sole possession of third place behind just the Soviet Union (8) and Canada (20). Leonard and Ryan Chesley are the first Capitals prospects to take home gold since Connor McMichael did so for Team Canada in 2020.

Per USA Hockey, the US National Junior Team has claimed 15 medals total, including two silvers (2019, 1997) and seven bronze (2023, 2018, 2016, 2011, 2007, 1992, 1986).

The US has now won six of its eight appearances all-time in the gold medal game. Capitals prospects have now been involved in three of those six victories. Leonard and Chesley claim gold in 2024, Riley Barber took one home in 2013, and John Carlson famously won the whole thing for the US with an overtime goal in 2010.

While Leonard will deservedly get the glory for his huge goal and offensive contributions throughout the tournament, Chesley is an understated hero in his own right. The 19-year-old blueliner played over 25 minutes of ice time in the final, second only to his defense partner Lane Hutson (27:20).

Chesley, the Capitals’ second round pick in 2022, now has two medals at WJCs, also earning bronze in 2023.

