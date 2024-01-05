Dmitry Orlov gets emotional during Capitals tribute video as Alex Ovechkin looks on proudly

The Washington Capitals honored former defenseman Dmitry Orlov on Friday.

Orlov, now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, played his first game at Capital One Arena since being traded by the Capitals at the trade deadline last season.

Orlov, who helped the team win a Stanley Cup championship in 2018, never wanted to leave and even left open the possibility of a reunion over the summer before signing a huge two-year deal with the Hurricanes.

During the first TV timeout of the first period, the Capitals aired a tribute video for Orlov set to the same soundtrack the team used during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What a privilege it was seeing you turn into one of the Capital greats. Here's to you, Orly. Welcome back!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/1FVuvT6xUH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 6, 2024

From ice level, Orlov, wearing a fish bowl due to a recent injury, watched the entire video on the jumbotron and appeared to tear up as it ended. Orlov got a thunderous ovation from the crowd. He also got one from a smiling from ear-to-ear Alex Ovechkin, who remains a close friend of Orlov’s.

#ALLCAPS Dmitry Orlov welcomed back to DC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3PuRLleqYB — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) January 6, 2024

Orlov waved to the crowd to show his appreciation before returning to the Carolina bench and asking for a towel where he wiped both his helmet and his eyes.

It’s worth noting, this moment was treated with importance by Monumental Sports Network. The channel did not cut to break during it so fans could watch Orlov’s reaction live, which is awesome. There was not a dry eye in RMNB headquarters (me, I got weepy like a baby).

Standing O for 2018 Stanley Cup champion Dmitry Orlov, who is making his return to Capital One Arena. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Nz2WAObMHt — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 6, 2024

Orlov has played three games against the Capitals since being traded to the Bruins last February. His first game against the Caps as a member of the Hurricanes came in Raleigh on December 17.

Like it Orlove it, Dmitry, you left a huge mark both on both DC and Hershey. Continued success. You friend, will always be a Capital in these parts.

Screenshot: Monumental Sports Network