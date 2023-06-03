Dmitry Orlov wanted to retire with the Capitals, believes Alex Ovechkin knew about deal to Boston beforehand

The Washington Capitals dealt Dmitry Orlov to the Boston Bruins at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline after the Caps had played their way out of playoff contention and could not come to terms with Orlov on a contract extension.

Orlov spoke about that move and how he feels about it now that multiple months have passed in a Russian-language interview with Sport-Express published on Thursday. He also answered questions about his upcoming unrestricted free agent status and if he plans to go back to Russia this summer at any point.

In early March, Caps general manager Brian MacLellan gave club captain Alex Ovechkin a heads up on the team’s new strategy to become sellers before he commenced the deadline dealing. Ovi was reportedly not thrilled about the situation but understood why it needed to happen.

Orlov seemed to confirm that Ovechkin was advised about his eventual move to Boston as he was answering a question on if the Capitals captain could have vetoed the deal or not.

“I think that the club consulted with him before the trade,” Orlov said as translated via Google Translate.

Orlov was then asked if he was mad at the Capitals for moving him to the Bruins.

“I don’t think that’s the right feeling,” Orlov said. “Still, the managers work in the interests of the club, they considered it right to exchange me. Well, they have their lives, and I have mine.

“I spent 11 years at the club, I didn’t play anywhere except the Capitals, I was ready for the fact that I would spend my entire career in this team,” he added. “But it turned out quite differently.”

The 31-year-old blueliner will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and given the shallow class of available rearguards, could command a pretty penny on the open market. The Caps already have six defensemen signed for next season and that’s without restricted free agent Martin Fehervary receiving a contract yet, which the team plans on doing.

In the same interview, Orlov describes what he’s looking for in terms of his next contract. His desire for a long-term deal has not changed and that was the sticking point in his prior negotiations with the Caps. Orlov has maintained, however, that he’d like to explore a return to DC.

“Of course, I would like a long contract, it gives stability and peace of mind,” Orlov said. “But there are many nuances, you can’t take everything into account. The salary cap plays an important role. Many clubs are in a difficult situation. It is necessary to sign players, to renew some agreements.”

Despite being urged to talk about potentially returning to Russia and signing in the KHL by the interviewer three separate times, Orlov remained steadfast in his preference to stay in the NHL.

Orlov has not played a single game in the KHL or any other foreign league since he came over to North America to play for the Hershey Bears during the 2010-11 season.

“I would like to play in the NHL,” Orlov said. “No one called me from Russia at all. But, I repeat, I do not consider a contract with a KHL club.”

As things currently stand, Orlov remains in the US on vacation in Florida. He says that he is exploring returning home to Russia but may not be able to depending on how long it takes his agent and him to complete the upcoming free agency negotiations. NHL free agency opens up on July 1.

“I’m ready to come, but so far everything is in doubt,” Orlov said. “Suddenly you have to move somewhere from Washington, to solve a lot of everyday issues. Is there enough time for everything?

“This season, my preparation for the season will definitely change, because there is no contract,” he continued. “And, of course, I want everything to be resolved as quickly as possible. So I can’t even predict when I will come home, for how long.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB