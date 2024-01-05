Home / News / John Carlson registers 500th career assist, becoming 34th defenseman in NHL history to reach milestone

John Carlson registers 500th career assist, becoming 34th defenseman in NHL history to reach milestone

By Ian Oland

January 5, 2024 11:58 pm

The Washington Capitals’ 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes was dreadful, but John Carlson accomplished some incredible history in the process.

The Capitals’ defenseman recorded his 500th career assist on Dylan Strome’s first-period power-play goal.

Carlson was credited with the secondary assist after passing the puck cross-ice to Ovi in his office. The Capitals’ captain fed it to Stome for a quick chip shot to beat Hurricanes’ goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and give the Capitals an early 2-0 advantage. The assist was Carlson’s 19th of the season, the most of any Capital.

Carlson is now only the sixth active defenseman and the 34th rearguard in NHL history to hit the 500-assist milestone. His 500th assist also leaves him third overall in franchise history behind only Nicklas Backstrom (762) and Alex Ovechkin (680).

These are the current and former rearguards Carlson joins on the list.

Defenseman Assists Games Played
Ray Bourque 1,169 1,612
Paul Coffey 1,135 1,409
Al MacInnis 934 1,416
Larry Murphy 929 1,615
Phil Housley 894 1,495
Nicklas Lidstrom 878 1,564
Brian Leetch 781 1,205
Chris Chelios 763 1,651
Larry Robinson 750 1,384
Denis Potvin 742 1,060
Scott Stevens 712 1,635
Brad Park 683 1,113
Bobby Orr 645 657
Gary Suter 641 1,145
Borje Salming 637 1,148
Sergei Zubov 619 1,068
Brent Burns 608 1,372
Erik Karlsson 603 957
Sergei Gonchar 591 1,301
Doug Wilson 590 1,024
Dave Babych 581 1,195
Scott Niedermayer 568 1,263
Ryan Suter 567 1,399
Kris Letang 558 1,042
Mark Howe 545 929
Victor Hedman 542 1,012
Chris Pronger 541 1,167
Duncan Keith 540 1,256
Rob Blake 537 1,270
Steve Duchesne 525 1,113
Mathieu Schneider 520 1,289
Teppo Numminen 520 1,372
Keith Yandle 516 1,109
John Carlson 500 964

After the Strome goal, the Capitals surrendered six unanswered tallies to the Hurricanes, including five in the third period. They have now lost six of their last seven games. Carlson expressed his frustration with the loss, saying how he would have appreciated the achievement more had the game resulted in a win.

“Yeah, it’s always nice to reach a milestone,” Carlson stated postgame. “I think it hangs over everyone’s head a lot more than anyone would want. It’s a proud accomplishment of mine, but I would have liked to celebrate it.”

Carlson, 33, is playing in his 15th season with the Capitals. His next big milestone will be the 1,000-game milestone if he can remain healthy the rest of the year. Counting tonight, he has suited up in 964 games, all with the Capitals.