John Carlson registers 500th career assist, becoming 34th defenseman in NHL history to reach milestone

The Washington Capitals’ 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes was dreadful, but John Carlson accomplished some incredible history in the process.

The Capitals’ defenseman recorded his 500th career assist on Dylan Strome’s first-period power-play goal.

That's his team-leading 14th goal… LET'S VOTE STROME HOME#NHLAllStarVote | Dylan Strome pic.twitter.com/VSJrwHIYIe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 6, 2024

Carlson was credited with the secondary assist after passing the puck cross-ice to Ovi in his office. The Capitals’ captain fed it to Stome for a quick chip shot to beat Hurricanes’ goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and give the Capitals an early 2-0 advantage. The assist was Carlson’s 19th of the season, the most of any Capital.

Carlson is now only the sixth active defenseman and the 34th rearguard in NHL history to hit the 500-assist milestone. His 500th assist also leaves him third overall in franchise history behind only Nicklas Backstrom (762) and Alex Ovechkin (680).

With his assist on the Capitals' second goal, John Carlson becomes the 34th defenseman in NHL history to reach the 500-assist mark #NHLAllStarVote pic.twitter.com/NOXedmqezz — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 6, 2024

These are the current and former rearguards Carlson joins on the list.

Defenseman Assists Games Played Ray Bourque 1,169 1,612 Paul Coffey 1,135 1,409 Al MacInnis 934 1,416 Larry Murphy 929 1,615 Phil Housley 894 1,495 Nicklas Lidstrom 878 1,564 Brian Leetch 781 1,205 Chris Chelios 763 1,651 Larry Robinson 750 1,384 Denis Potvin 742 1,060 Scott Stevens 712 1,635 Brad Park 683 1,113 Bobby Orr 645 657 Gary Suter 641 1,145 Borje Salming 637 1,148 Sergei Zubov 619 1,068 Brent Burns 608 1,372 Erik Karlsson 603 957 Sergei Gonchar 591 1,301 Doug Wilson 590 1,024 Dave Babych 581 1,195 Scott Niedermayer 568 1,263 Ryan Suter 567 1,399 Kris Letang 558 1,042 Mark Howe 545 929 Victor Hedman 542 1,012 Chris Pronger 541 1,167 Duncan Keith 540 1,256 Rob Blake 537 1,270 Steve Duchesne 525 1,113 Mathieu Schneider 520 1,289 Teppo Numminen 520 1,372 Keith Yandle 516 1,109 John Carlson 500 964

After the Strome goal, the Capitals surrendered six unanswered tallies to the Hurricanes, including five in the third period. They have now lost six of their last seven games. Carlson expressed his frustration with the loss, saying how he would have appreciated the achievement more had the game resulted in a win.

“Yeah, it’s always nice to reach a milestone,” Carlson stated postgame. “I think it hangs over everyone’s head a lot more than anyone would want. It’s a proud accomplishment of mine, but I would have liked to celebrate it.”

Carlson, 33, is playing in his 15th season with the Capitals. His next big milestone will be the 1,000-game milestone if he can remain healthy the rest of the year. Counting tonight, he has suited up in 964 games, all with the Capitals.