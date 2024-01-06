Dmitry Orlov didn’t celebrate his homecoming game goal against Capitals ‘because I respect my old teammates’

Dmitry Orlov’s return to DC proved emotional. Though he had faced his former teammates twice since leaving Washington, Friday marked the first time Orlov played at Capital One Arena since a trade ended his 12-year tenure with the Capitals.

Fans celebrated their former blueliner with a standing ovation as the Capitals showed a heartfelt tribute video in his honor.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Orlov expressed gratitude for the city’s support while admitting it was difficult to return to his longtime home barn.

"A lot of, obviously, great memories." Dmitry Orlov on his first game back in Washington and playing against the team that drafted him in 2009.@Canes | #CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/viTdpzMSub — Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) January 6, 2024

“It’s a special night, first time since trade and summertime of free agency,” Orlov said. “I was drafted 2009, played 12 years with this organization. A lot of great memories. First cup for the team, for the franchise.

“It was not easy to stay and watch the video. It was nice, the ovation from the fans…A lot of things in these 12 years happened for me and I appreciate everything from the organization.”

Orlov appeared visibly emotional while watching the video, seemingly tearing up as he reminisced about his time with the Capitals.

Once the Caps decided to sell at the trade deadline, Orlov became one of the first to leave, going to the Boston Bruins alongside Garnet Hathaway. Orlov admitted afterward that he expected to retire a Capital and even appeared open to coming back in free agency. Ultimately, no such deal was reached and Orlov signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes over the summer.

Still, Orlov had plenty of roots in Washington after more than a decade as a Cap. That period of his life may have ended, but the friendships he made continued to endure.

“My family was here today and a lot of friends I met in this city,” he explained. “They all support and we still (have a) good friendship. I saw some guys at dinnertime and I’m going to see them after the game…It’s still a relationship with my friends. You make friends and you can keep that all your life. I’m emotional right now inside. It’s tough, not easy.”

He even made time for a former teammate during warmups, pelting longtime friend Evgeny Kuznetsov with a puck in lighthearted retaliation for Kuznetsov doing the same when they faced each other in Raleigh.

Once the puck dropped, however, Orlov had no trouble going up against his old friends, recording a two-point night and netting a shorthanded empty-net goal in the final minutes of the game.

Orlov offered a relatively subdued celebration after scoring, attributing the lack of response to his respect for his former squad.

“I’m not celebrating because I respect my old teammates, I respect the team,” he said. “A goal is a goal, but, you know–important. I appreciate it from my new teammates right now. From the Caps team, old teammates, all the fans, all the staff who put this video together. Especially my family and my friends.”

You might not be a Capital anymore, Dmitry, but you’ll always have a place in our hearts.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB