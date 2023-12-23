One year ago today, Alex Ovechkin scored his 802nd career goal and passed Gordie Howe for second on NHL’s all-time goals list

One year ago today, on December 23, 2022, Alex Ovechkin scored one of the biggest goals in NHL history when he slipped a no-look shot into an empty net to help the Washington Capitals take down the Winnipeg Jets. The goal, Ovechkin 802nd career marker, moved him past Gordie Howe for sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Ovechkin has reached many other milestones since then, including hitting the 1,500-point plateau and scoring his 900th career goal (regular season + playoffs).

But goal number 802 to pass Howe remains the most notable as Ovechkin continues to try and track down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record (894).

The play happened after Ovechkin missed the milestone just seconds before while taking a pot shot from the Capitals’ defensive zone. Ovi’s long-range shot pinged off the right post and ended up leading to an icing.

On the next play down the ice, Ovechkin unselfishly passed to Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuzy didn’t want the goal however, passing backward into traffic to try and get the puck back to Ovi.

Ovi then blindly shot into the empty net for the goal.

Kuznetsov picked up the milestone puck.

Ovechkin’s family — including his two young children Sergei and Ilya — were in attendance for the goal. His mom Tatyana and late dad Mikhail were watching from home in Moscow.

The NHL allowed the Capitals to stop the game to air a video from Gordie Howe’s son, Mark Howe, congratulating Ovechkin for what he accomplished.

The best view of the goal may have come from Arizona University baseball player, Tyler Casagrande, who had glass side seats for the game.

Postgame, Ovechkin was asked how he planned on celebrating the big night. He responded in typical Ovechkin fashion.

“Going to the bar right now,” Ovechkin said to assembled media. “Hot dog. Nachos. Why not?”

He was also prodded about Gretzky being the last name on the list left to track down. “Step-by-step guys,” Ovechkin said. “Still a long way. Still right now it’s time to spend time with the family. Enjoy this moment and we’re going to have three days. Just chill. Relaxing. Get ready for Rangers.”

As things currently stand, a year later, Ovechkin has added 26 goals to his career total. That 828 mark leaves him 66 tallies shy of The Great One.

The Capitals captain has two more seasons left on his contract after this current one.

Note: Parts of this story are copied from a past article.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB