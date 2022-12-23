Alex Ovechkin had his sons, Sergei and Ilya, hold up his milestone pucks after he tied and passed Gordie Howe for second on the goals list

Alex Ovechkin tied and passed Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goals list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Friday

After the game, Ovechkin took photos with his milestone pucks, but had two special helpers with him to hold them up. Ovi’s two young sons, Sergei and Ilya, held up one goal puck each as they all smiled for the cameras.

Ovechkin put his arms around them while they sat on his lap.

“Very emotional,” Ovechkin said when asked what his feelings were to have his kids there holding his history.

Alex Ovechkin with sons Sergei and Ilya…and pucks Nos. 801 and 802. #Caps pic.twitter.com/Z7JZ8Pi9Km — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 24, 2022

Ovi added, “My parents were watching from home. My wife here. Kids here. Friends. Doing it at home it’s so special. Gotten their full support. It’s pretty big. It’s a historical moment. It’s nice to be in this category of players and it’s pretty cool.”

Ovechkin’s family was sitting in the club level at Capital One Arena. There was an isolated camera that captured their reaction when Ovechkin scored the empty-netter for goal no. 802.

After the game, Ovi saluted the crowd and his two sons were spotted on TV being held up by wife, Nastya Ovechkina, and Dmitry Orlov’s wife, Varvara. Ilya could be seen waving.

Ilya Ovechkin could be seen waving to Alex Ovechkin on the ice after he scored his 802nd career goal. Ilya is being held by Nastya Ovechkina while Sergei Ovechkin is being held by Varvara Orlova, Dmitry Orlov's wife. pic.twitter.com/1Sb3LO42Fp — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 24, 2022

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington